Santa Clause is coming to Brockville
Hang your stockings, and mark your calendars, the annual Brockville Rotary Club Santa Parade is happening on Nov. 26, 2022!
The events planning committee, along with the city have confirmed Santa and Mrs. Clause will be flying into Brockville for the event.
The parade starts at 5 p.m. at North Augusta rd. and King St. E. and will proceed down King St. ending at 7:30 p.m. near Gilmour St.
The parade is put on by the Brockville Rotary Club annually.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
