Sarah Laturnus named new Tourism Manager for Brockville Tourism

Brockville Tourism has announced the appointment of Sarah Laturnus as its new Tourism Manager.

According to a press release, Laturnus has career history as a restaurant manager, corporate and retail marketing manager, director of sales for a 1000 Island hotel and restaurant group as well as managing public relations for the city's anchor attraction.

Laturnus is currently the Director of Visitor Experience for the Brockville Aquatarium.

She will take begin her new role as of March 2022.