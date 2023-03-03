Save the date for Brockville General Hospital's 'Ride the River'

The Brockville and District Hospital Foundation has announced that they will be hosting the 3rd Annual Ride the River Cycling Fundraiser that will be taking place starting on Sunday, June 18th and will culminate on Sunday, June 25th, 2023, on the 1000 Islands Parkway.

Riders can choose the day and decide their own route or join event organizers and other participants on June 25th to ride and stick around for the celebration event. During the celebration, there will be food, refreshments and great prizes to be won for successful cyclists.

When explaining the event, the organizer says that Ride the River is a cycling event that raises funds to purchase needed hospital equipment items for Brockville General Hospital, such as the MRI. Individual riders, teams, and families with novice and experienced cyclists can participate. Registrants pay a fee to register and are also encouraged to solicit friends and family members to sponsor their rides. Prizes are awarded to the riders who raise the most funds.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray