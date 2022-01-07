Sawed-off shotgun seized during traffic stop on Princess St.

A sawed-off shotgun was among the items seized during a traffic stop on Princess St.

Kingston Police stopped the vehicle early Thursday afternoon.

Police say the vehicle was being driven by a male and, after failing to identify himself to police, verbally identified himself to officers.

A female passenger was also in the vehicle.

After what police called a quick investigation, officers determined the man had provided police with a fake name and was arrested on the charge of Obstruct Police.

Once taken into custody, police searched the vehicle and say they located a backpack in the backseat in the vehicle containing a single barrel sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun.

The female passenger was then arrested after police determined she was the registered owner of the vehicle.

A further search led to the discovery of a spring loaded flick knife.

A 42-year-old man and 37-year-old female, both from Cornwall, were jointly charged with Possession of a firearm and Prohibited weapon. The male was additionaly charged with Obstruct Police, two counts of Possession of a weapon while prohibited, Breach of release order and Breach of Probation.