School Bus shortage ahead of return to school.

A shortage of bus drivers in Eganville means some routes are being left behind, less than a week before students head back to class.

The Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium (RCJTC) says routes to Herman Public School and the Bishop Smith Catholic High School have been cancled, with no date for return.

The issue has parents worried about how their kids will get to school. In previous years, the RCJTC has sourced busses from Ottawa based companies, however, the shortage is stretching province wide, and finding drivers is still diffiuclt, and the costs associated with outsorcing are far greater than running local routes.

With a county as vast and communities geographically spread out over the entire area, busing is the only option for many parents.

Both the public and catholic school boards in the area say Online Learning is still available for anyone who are unable to make it to the classroom ... but the transportation authority says they're working to hire new drivers as soon as possible. Even still, RCJTC says drivers have to go through a rigorus training process, and it could be a couple of weeks before they have enough drivers.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink