School Buses canceled across Eastern Ontario
School busses across the Ottawa Valley are canceled today as a massive snowstorm takes the region by storm.
In Brockville, school buses are canceled for all schools in the Upper Canada District School Board and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario are open.
In Kingston, busses running to the Algonquin Lakeshore District School Board, Limestone District School Board, Hastings, and Prince Edward County School Board, and Whitney Public School Boards are all canceled.
Pembroke, busses are canceled for the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board and the Renfrew County School Board.
Schools in all the boards are open, however, parents will need to find transportation for their children at their own discretion.
