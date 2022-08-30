School busses back on the roads might mean extra commuting time

School busses are back on the roads and that means drivers may need to use some caution. With some back in the classroom on August 30th, Ontario Provincial Police from the Upper Ottawa Valley reminds motorists to expect an increase in pedestrians, cyclists, and school buses on the roads. OPP suggests exercising caution as students will no doubt be excited for classes, and may forget some safety rules required for easy travels.

With students getting picked up by school busses on a regular basis again, OPP also reminds drivers of what to do when encountering a stopped school bus. In accordance with the Highway Traffic Act, if a stopped school bus has its safety lights and equipment activated, you must stop before reaching the bus. Cars are not permitted to proceed, or pass the stopped bus until the safety like and equipment have been de-activated. This also applies when meeting a school bus while travelling in the opposite direction, and on multi-lane roads. The sole exception to this is when driving on a road with a median separating traffic coming from the opposite direction, as those separated vehicles are not required to stop.

Vehicle owners can be charged if their vehicle illegally passes a stopped school bus, even if they weren't driving. The fine for failing to stop for a school bus is $400 to $2000 and 6 demerit points for the first offence. Subsequent offences carry a fine between $1000 and $4000, six demerit points and possible jail time (up to six months). Drivers should also be prepared to yield to students, pedestrians, and cyclists. Parents of students who will be walking or cycling to school are encouraged to speak with their children about the rules of the road that apply to them.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray