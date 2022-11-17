Schools prepare for remote learning as strike action looms

Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees gave a five-day strike notice on Wednesday after bargaining failed, and workers are set to walk off en masse on Monday if a deal isn't reached.

The 55,000 education workers walked off the job for two days earlier this month after the province enacted legislation that imposed a contract on them and took away their right to strike.

The government then promised to repeal the legislation and the workers retuned to their jobs as bargaining resumed.

CUPE said the two sides recently agreed on a 3.59 per cent wage increase, but the union is still fighting for higher staffing levels for educational assistants, librarians, custodians, secretaries and early childhood educators.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government has put forward multiple improved offers and has not asked for any concessions

School boards across the province are now preparing for what will happen in the event of CUPE, once again, heading to the picket lines.

In Pembroke, the Renfrew County District School Board says all schools within the board will be closed to students for the duration of the strike.

RCDSB says all schools will shift to aysycronus remote learning on Monday, Nov. 21, and begin synchronous learning Wednesday. The board also says they will temporarily pause all extracurricular activity until the job auction ends.

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board says 10 of its schools will be moving to remote learning.

St. Joseph's Elementary in Arnprior, St. Anthony's in Chalk River, St. Mary's OLGC in Deep River, Bishop Smith Catholic High School, Our Lady of Lourdes, and Holy Name and Valleycrest in Pembroke, St. Joseph's High School in Renfrew, St. John Bosco in Barry's Bay, St. Andrew's in Killaloe, and St. Francis of Assisi in Petawawa, will all shift to asynchronous learning on Monday, Nov. 21, and begin synchronous remote learning Tuesday. All other schools in RCCDSB will be unaffected.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink & The Canadian Press News Wire