Schools preparing to close Monday as job action nears.

Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees gave a five-day strike notice on Wednesday after bargaining failed, and workers are set to walk off en masse on Monday if a deal isn't reached.

The 55,000 education workers walked off the job for two days earlier this month after the province enacted legislation that imposed a contract on them and took away their right to strike.

The government then promised to repeal the legislation and the workers returned to their jobs as bargaining resumed.

CUPE said the two sides recently agreed on a 3.59 percent wage increase, but the union is still fighting for higher staffing levels for educational assistants, librarians, custodians, secretaries, and early childhood educators.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government has put forward multiple improved offers and has not asked for any concessions

School boards across the province are now preparing for what will happen in the event of CUPE, once again, heading to the piket lines.

Brockville's Upper Canada District School Board says they'll be fully closed to all students for the duration of any job action.

The board says the union represents a majority of support staff in its schools, and operating without members will be unsafe. UCDSB plans to release more information regarding remote learning in the coming days.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says they will close schools Monday if the union hits the picket.

No information regarding online learning has been provided.

The Hastings and Prince Edward County District School Board has yet to provide any details on closures, or remote learning. An announcement is expected in the coming days.

