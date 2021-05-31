Scott Gee named new Chief of Police for Gananoque

The Town of Gananoque has announced it's new Chief of Police.

Scott Gee officially took over the role as of Friday.

Gee replaces outgoing chief Garry Hull following his retirement.

In a press release, the Police Services Board of Gananoque said the selection of Gee was based on several factors. This includes "understanding of the needs and challenges of a small police service and his training and career development."

Gee has 18 years of experience within the force including being temporary Acting Chief throughout various periods of the last six years.

In a press release, Gee said he was "prepared and eager to meet the challenges associated with supporting the vision of The Gananoque Police Services Board."