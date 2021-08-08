Search continues for missing boater on White Lake

OTTAWA -- The search continued Sunday evening for a missing boater on White Lake, west of Ottawa, more than 24 hours after the man reportedly fell off a boat.

Ontario Provincial Police say marine officers, the underwater search and recovery unit and the East Region SAVE Team are searching White Lake, 30 km southwest of Arnprior.

The boater was reported missing at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

"The initial information is that the person fell off the boat and they were not wearing a life-jacket," said OPP Const. Joe Tereschuk of the Lanark County OPP.

"Until we locate the person that cannot be confirmed for sure."

There was a "significant" police presence on the lake Sunday afternoon searching for the missing boater.

Tereschuk says many factors are affecting the search.

"The makeup and the structures under the water, the amount of boats… and weather and lighting conditions," said Tereschuk in an interview on CTV News Sunday afternoon.

At this time, police say no additional volunteers are needed to assist with the search.

#LanarkOPP is currently conducting a search for a missing boater on White Lake. There will be a significant police presence on the lake during the search. At this time we are not requesting additional volunteers to assist. Updates will be provided when available^jt @OPP_COMM_ER pic.twitter.com/sPwwXnE21z — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 7, 2021

The search continues this morning for the missing boater on White Lake. #LanarkOPP marine officers are on scene with assistance from East Region SAVE Team and the Underwater Search & Recovery Unit (USRU). Updates will follow when available ^jt @OPP_COMM_ER pic.twitter.com/H2gZX3vkuu — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 8, 2021

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available