Search warrant results in charges, seizure of drugs, cash and a firearm

The East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of the Lanark County Detachment, executed a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Perth on August 31, 2022 resulting in the seizure of cocaine, cash, and a firearm

The execution of this warrant was the result of an investigation that began earlier in the month.

The seized property included a .22 caliber rifle, over $1300 in Canadian currency and over 40 grams of suspected cocaine.

Jarrid FARR, age 27 of the Town of Perth, has been charged with the following offenses under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) and Criminal Code (CC) as a result of this investigation:

- Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking,

- Possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5000

The accused was held in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on September 1, 2022.