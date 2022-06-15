Seasonal watering restrictions in Kingston take effect today

Seasonal watering restrictions take effect today.

Until Sept. 15, residents and businesses with odd-numbered civic addresses can water on odd-numbered days, even-numbered addresses water on even-numbered days.

The water bylaw allows residents to use a hand-held hose, can, or bucket, at any time on their scheduled day or a sprinkler between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m, on their scheduled day.

Water from a rain barrel can be used at anytime.

"Abiding by watering restrictions is an important community effort that helps ensure adequate supply for fire protection, and we thank you," says Kingston Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Shawn Armstrong in a press release.

According to the city, water and waste water treatment infrastructure is built to handle peak demand times and that during the summer the most treated water from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.