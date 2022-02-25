Second-degree murder charge in death of suspect's father

A local Kingston man faces a second-degree murder charge after the death of his father in hospital.

The incident happened back on January 30th, after the victim's wife located him in the basement of their home graveley injured.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remained in intensive care before succumbing to his injuries.

37-year-old Adrion Cole, who was originally facing an aggravated assault charge, now faces a second-degree murder charge and four counts of breach of probation.