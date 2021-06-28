Second dose appointments booked after July 18th in Renfrew County will be cancelled

Citing increased eligibility for early second doses and increased shipments of vaccine, The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is announcing all second dose appointments taking place after July 18th will be cancelled and have to be rescheduled.

RCDHU says this means all residents who had an appontment after July 18th will have to re-book their appointment online at an earlier date.

The health unit says to ensure more residents have an ample amount of time to re-book, more appointments will be added over the next few weeks to get people to book their second dose sooner.

You can re-book online at the health unit's registration page on their websute. Individuals are encouraged to ask a family member or friend to help them if they can't book online themselves.

If you are unable to book online, residents can call RCDHU at 613-732-3629 or 1-800-267-1097, ext. 201.