The Ottawa Valley Food Cooperative, in collaboration with the MRC Pontiac, the Renfrew County Economic Development, and The Co-operations has announced the second edition of "Farms Open" taking place on Sunday, September 24th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This year the event includes four picturesque farms in the Pontiac Region, as well as eight farms in Renfrew County. Participants will embark on the journey through the Ottawa Valley on both sides of the Ottawa River. Those touring the area will also get the chance to meet local farmers and producers.

Organizers say this event is designed to showcase the exceptional products grown, raised, and produced in the region. With this celebration of all things local, organizers say they hope to foster meaningful connections between consumers and producers. Farms Open also offers a unique opportunity for hosting farms and food artisans to open their doors and share their passions and way of life.

Those interested can explore the 12 farms from Chalk River to Golden Lake in Renfrew County, and from Bristol to Isle-aux-Allumettes in the MRC Pontiac.

The tours feature farm animals like alpacas, yaks, cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs. Also part of the tours, discover the diversity of products that flourish in the region, from farms specializing in medicinal herbs to Christmas tree production.

More information is available on the event's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/654561419961283/?active_tab=discussion

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray