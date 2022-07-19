Second outbreak declared at Providence Care

Providence Care has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Sydenham 3, a resident home area at Providence Manor after three residents tested positive for the virus.

Sydenham 3 is now under quarantine and all residents were placed on contact and aerosol precautions.

The outbreak will be in place for a minimum of 10 days, during which time residents will be closely monitored for symptoms of the virus.

At this time, the resident home area has implemented several additional measures including:

Sydenham 3 is closed to admissions

general visitors must conduct a rapid antigent test and wear appropriate PPE

Care teams are closely monitoring all Providence Manor residents to identify potiential early cases

extra cleaning of all high touch surfaces and common area

Visit http://www.providencecare.ca for up-to-date information about COVID-19 and protective measures currently in place.