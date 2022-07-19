iHeartRadio
29°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Second outbreak declared at Providence Care

Providence Care sites

Providence Care has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Sydenham 3, a resident home area at Providence Manor after three residents tested positive for the virus. 

Sydenham 3 is now under quarantine and all residents were placed on contact and aerosol precautions.

The outbreak will be in place for a minimum of 10 days, during which time residents will be closely monitored for symptoms of the virus.

At this time, the resident home area has implemented several additional measures including:

  • Sydenham 3 is closed to admissions
  • general visitors must conduct a rapid antigent test and wear appropriate PPE
  • Care teams are closely monitoring all Providence Manor residents to identify potiential early cases
  • extra cleaning of all high touch surfaces and common area 

Visit http://www.providencecare.ca for up-to-date information about COVID-19 and protective measures currently in place. 

12