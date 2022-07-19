Second outbreak declared at Providence Care
Providence Care has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Sydenham 3, a resident home area at Providence Manor after three residents tested positive for the virus.
Sydenham 3 is now under quarantine and all residents were placed on contact and aerosol precautions.
The outbreak will be in place for a minimum of 10 days, during which time residents will be closely monitored for symptoms of the virus.
At this time, the resident home area has implemented several additional measures including:
- Sydenham 3 is closed to admissions
- general visitors must conduct a rapid antigent test and wear appropriate PPE
- Care teams are closely monitoring all Providence Manor residents to identify potiential early cases
- extra cleaning of all high touch surfaces and common area
Visit http://www.providencecare.ca for up-to-date information about COVID-19 and protective measures currently in place.
