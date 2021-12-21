Second person charged in Pembroke restaurant robbery investigation
A second person has been charged in relation to a robbery at a Pembroke restaurant.
Ontario Provincial Police say the incident happened last Monday night, in the 700 block of Pembroke St. East.
According to OPP, a masked female had entered the store, indicated they had a gun to an employee, and demanded cash.
38-year-old Charlotte Wachter of Pembroke was charged with the following:
- Robbery with theft - Criminal Code 344(1)(b)
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 - CC - 354(1)(a)
- Disguise with intent - CC 351(2)
The accused was held in custody, and is scheduled to appear at a Pembroke court on a later date.
Now, police are saying they have charged a second person in relation to the investigation.
63-year-old Richard Dale Vanderbeck faces the following charges:
- Robbery with theft
- Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court on February 15th.