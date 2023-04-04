Second person dead in hospital after Kingston structure fire

The Kingston Police Services have released an update on a structure fire in the 800 block of Montreal Street that happened on March 30th, 2023. Police say the second person taken to hospital in critical condition has succumbed to their injuries. The individual was pronounced deceased on April 1st, 2023.

Previously, two individuals were transported to the hospital, one of the individuals was pronounced deceased at the hospital while the other was in the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation and the Kingston Police are working in conjunction with the Ontario Fire Marshalls Office, Coroner's Office and Kingston Fire and Rescue.

The Kingston Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who may have information relating to this incident to contact Detective Constable Anthony Hampton at 613-549-4660 ext. 6438 or via email at ahampton@kingstonpolice.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray