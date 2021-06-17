Second straight day of zero new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A

For the second straight day, the KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.

The number of known active cases in the region has stayed the same, it remains at four.

Three people are in hospital with the virus, one of them is in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 75 per cent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, over 17 percent are fully vaccinated.