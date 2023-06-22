Seed funding approved for major housing project in Kingston, Ont.

The City of Kingston, through recommendations approved by Council on June 20th, has given Limestone City Co-operative Housing the seed money it needs to further its project, to improve housing in the Kingston area.

"These funds will give us a much-needed start," says Councillor Jeff McLaren, the City's appointee to LCCH's Board of Directors. "We can now retain an architect, which will give us a better idea of the exact number of units we can build, and how many people we can eventually house."

Ashley Perna, a fellow Board member and one of the driving forces behind this project agrees. "Once we have more specifics about the site, including overall size and an approximation of how many folks could potentially live there, we can also start applying for larger grants. Those funds can then be used to actually break ground and start building. It isn't a rapid fast process, but with the City's help, we can move forward much quicker."

LCCH says they hope to erect a building which will have up to 300 mixed-income units where market rents above the cost to sustain the building long-term subsidize below market rents. LCCH was created as a reaction against the commodification of housing. They say their goal is to provide folks in Kingston with both a sense of home and a sense of community.

Learn more by visiting www.lcch.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray