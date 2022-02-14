Seizure of contraband at Collins Bay Institution

Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized at Collins Bay Institution.

In a statement, CSC states on February 4, 2022, a package containing contraband intems was seized at Collins Bay Institution, due to the vigilance of staff members.

The seized items included 409 grams of marijuana, 50 grams of tobacco, as well as cell phones and accessories. The CSC did not release any information on how the package entered the federal, multi-level security institution.

The Correctional Service of Canada uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including ION scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors. In the statement, they say CSC has measures in place to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. They also work in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce these items into correctional institutions.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. They can include activities related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The anonymous phone line can be toll-free at, 1-866-780-3784.