Seizure of contraband at Collins Bay Institution

Multiple packages containing contraband and unauthorized items have been seized at Collins Bay Institution.

Correctional Services Canada said they intercepted a package entering its institution and found a variety of items, including, 1.6kg of tobacco, 457 grams of marijuana, cutting weapons, as well as a cellphone, and accessories.

CSC uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering the federal, multi-level security facility. This includes ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive information about activities relating to security in these facilities. They can be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at these institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.