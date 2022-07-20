Seizure of contraband at Collins Bay Institution
Multiple packages containing contraband and unauthorized items have been seized at Collins Bay Institution.
Correctional Services Canada said they intercepted a package entering its institution and found a variety of items, including, 1.6kg of tobacco, 457 grams of marijuana, cutting weapons, as well as a cellphone, and accessories.
CSC uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering the federal, multi-level security facility. This includes ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.
CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items into correctional institutions.
CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive information about activities relating to security in these facilities. They can be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at these institutions.
The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.
-
New market wing cultural space at City Hall to re-openA visit to the Market Wing Cultural Space in city hall features exhibitions and programs that combine history and the arts, to highlight Kingston.
-
Work approved at water treatment plant in Beachburg, Ont.Work was approved at the water treatment plant in Beachburg, while high costs are forcing staff to look at options in Cobden.
-
Man wanted in connection with B&E at CFB KingstonThe Kingston Military Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a person responsible for breaking into the Kingston Military Family Resource Centre, located at CFB Kingston in Kingston's east end.
-
PRH launches new Giving GardenThe Pembroke Regional Hospital is launching a brand new Giving Garden initiative, located on the ground floor of Tower B at PRH. The new Giving Garden will provide a unique way for donors to honour their loved one.
-
Heat warning for PembrokeThe City of Pembroke is issuing a heat warning extending to Friday, July 22, 2022.
-
St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival's history comes alive with new bookA new commemorative book - Such Stuff as Dreams are Made On - 20 Years of the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival - is on sale now, with a special launch happening this Saturday, July 23rd at 4 p.m. at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre.
-
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark welcomes new Medical Officer of HealthThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is welcoming a new Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Linna Li, effective September 1, 2022.
-
KFPL seeking community feedback on proposed changes to branch hoursKingston Frontenac Public Library is seeking community feedback on purposed changes to Frontenac branch hours, and the draft facilities plan.
-
KFL&A Public Health issues heat warning for South Frontenac, and surroundingKFL&A Public Health issues heat warning for South Frontenac, Plevna, Sharbot Lake, Sydenham, Tamworth, Bon Echo Park, and Denbigh.