Seizure of contraband at Joyceville Institution

Correctional Service Canada says there has been a seizure of contraband at the Joyceville Institution in Kingston, Ontario.

As a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized as a result of a suspected drone drop at Joyceville Institution, a federal, multi-level security facility.

Included in the package was 205g of tobacco, 215g of marijuana, 132g of shatter (cannabis concentrate), 110 grams of hashish, as well as cell phones and accessories.

Correctional Service Canada uses a number of tools to prevent the entry of drugs into its facilities. These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities can be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety of visitors, inmates, and staff members.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps to ensure the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.