Selby Public School moves to virtual learning

LDSB logo

Another school in the Limestone District School Board is going virtual. 

LDSB says due to staffing shortages related to COVID-19 isolation, Selby Public School will pivot to remote learning starting today. 

This will continue for the rest of the week. 

The school board says it apologizes for the short notice. 

They say that more information regarding affected cohorts and public health direction will come today. 

