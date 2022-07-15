Senseless act of mischief in downtown Pembroke
The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is seeking witnesses and surveillance video of an overnight act of mischief in the city's downtown core.
Flowers from several planters along Pembroke Street West, between Mackay Street and Moffat Street, were uprooted and thrown onto the roadway.
The incident occurred between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on July 14, 2022.
Police say staff and volunteers from the City of Pembroke worked many hours to beautify this part of the city, and they are looking to reprimand the person or people responsible for the random destruction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pembroke Detachment of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or http://www.valleytips.ca
