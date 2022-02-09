Sentencing decision expected today for teenager who pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges

A sentencing decision is expected today for a teenager who pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges including possession of explosive material and counselling someone to detonate a bomb.

The Crown and the defence made a joint submission last month for the maximum youth sentence of three years, with two years spent in custody and one in the community under supervision.

Last year, prosecutors asked the court to sentence the teen as an adult but the Crown changed its position after reviewing evidence during the sentencing hearing, including reports indicating the teen has made what it calls ``significant rehabilitative efforts.''

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was 16 when he was arrested by R-C-M-P in January 2019 following a tip from the F-B-I.