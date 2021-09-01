Serious collision closes Beachburg Rd. in Whitewater Region

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP are at the scene of what they are calling a serious single-vehicle collision on Beachburg Rd. in Whitewater Region.

The collision happened at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation by police found that a westbound motorcycle lost control.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to hospital by land ambulance with serious injuries.

Beachburg Rd. is currently closed.

Officers say the road is expected to be closed until mid-afternoon.

Detours are in place.

More as it comes...