One dead, three injured, after single-vehicle collision in Bonnechere Valley

One person is dead, three others are injured, after a single-vehicle collision in Bonnechere Valley on Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious single-vehicle collision on Foymount Rd., near Opeongo Rd., in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

An investigation found that the driver of the pick-up truck was travelling eastbound on Foymount Rd. and lost control, leading to a rollover collision.

The Bonnechere Valley Fire Department assisted on scene to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

Renfrew County Ambulance assisted in transporting an eleven-year-old passenger and a six-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A second six-year-old passenger was airlifted to hospital via ORNG with serious injuries.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Jasmyn Goulet from Bonnechere Valley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Everyone in the vehicle were from Bonnechere Valley.

OPP's technical collision investigators are continuing to investigate.

Police closed a portion of Foymount Rd. between McCauley Mountain Rd. and Opeongo Rd. for around five hours to facilitate the investigation.

It is the third fatal collision investigated by Killaloe OPP in 2021.