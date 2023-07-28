Serious collision in Mattawa closes Hwy.17

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advising residents and highway travellers of a local road detour that was in effect after a serious collision.

OPP say they were in Mattawa at the scene of the crash that resulted in the closure of Highway 17 on Thursday, July 27th, 2023.

Following the crash, detours were set up at Highway 41 by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.

No further information is available at this time and OPP says more information will come in the near future.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray