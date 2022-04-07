Serious collision on Hwy 60. at Kelly's Corners

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a collision on Hwy. 60 at Kelly's Corners.

Police responded to a serious two-vehicle collision involving two passenger cars at the intersection of Hwy. 60 and Bulger Rd. in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

OPP were assisted by Renfrew County Ambulance, and the North Algona Wilberforce Fire Department.

According to a police investigation, the lone driver of one of the passenger vehicles was driving westbound on Cobden Rd. entered the intersection and struck a second passenger car that was looking to turn within the intersection. This resulted in a T-bone collision.

The 21-year-old driver of the striking vehicle was treated at the scene by paramedics with minor injuries. The 22-year-old driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital via ORNGE with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP charged the 21-year-old driver from South Bruce Peninsula with Careless Driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and was also issued a Provincial Offences Act notice.