Serious injuries after assault on William St.

Brockville Police are asking for information into an assault on William St.

Police say they received a complaint at an apartment building on William St. regarding yelling and screaming at around 9 a.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 37-year-old local man had been assaulted.

The man is currently receiving medical care in hospital, where his injuries are considered serious.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Det. Graham Coe at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).