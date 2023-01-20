Service Concierge returns with its final workshop for local businesses

The Township of Laurentian Valley, the Town of Petawawa, and the City of Pembroke say they are pleased to announce the final phase in the Service Concierge program in their communities with support from Enterprise Renfrew County. The program is designed to provide businesses with a tailored and customized opportunity to work with local consultants in the areas of digital media, finance, and beautification. The program includes a series of workshops to encourage collaborative networking and further education.

The first series focused on digital media at the beginning of 2020. This series consisted of an audit with face-to-face consultation to provide personalized support. A series of workshops were offered virtually that covered further training and education on the topic. The second series focused on finance. This series consisted of five workshops offered virtually with interactive access to certified accountants.

This final series on beautification is coming up in February 2023. This series focuses on merchandising and consumer behaviour in the physical environment. Those involved will join specialist Carey McMaster of TRAICON as she delivers a 4-part program tailored to our service industry. Participants will learn how first impressions go a long way for your business and how branding your storefront creates a positive consumer experience.

The series will be offered over 3 days in a mixed format and registration for the program provides participants access to each session offering. The sessions are broken down into:

Monday, February 27th: Part 1: Storefront Beautification

Part 2: Merchandising

Tuesday, February 28th: Consumer Behaviour

Wednesday, March 1st: Brand Identity

Participants must register and pay the workshop fee in advance. Workshop fees are $30.00 plus HST and any applicable online processing charges. Registrants receive access to all 3 days and the four sessions being offered. Lunch and snacks will be provided to the in-person attendees.

More details on the beautification workshops and links to online registration can be found by visiting www.lvtownship.ca/business.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray