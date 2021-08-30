Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Six of them were added from previous days. One of them was in the last 24 hours.

The number of known active cases in the region went up, it's now at 11.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

Of the known active cases, 6 are in Lanark East, 1 is in Lanark West, 2 are in UCLG Central, and 2 are in UCLG East.