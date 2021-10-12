Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

A total of seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

Two new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. Five new cases were reported from the previous days.

Known active cases in the region saw a big drop, it's now at 11.

The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville with a total of seven.

Four active cases are in Lanark.

There is one new COVID-19 hospital admission. There are now two people in the hospital with the virus. Both of them are in the intensive care unit. One of them is on a ventilator.