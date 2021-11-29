Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region over the weekend.

Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health says all seven cases were added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases in the region went down, it's now at 21.

17 of the active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville. 6 are in Lanark.

Two people are in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.