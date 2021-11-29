iHeartRadio
Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region over the weekend. 

Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health says all seven cases were added from the previous days. 

The number of known active cases in the region went down, it's now at 21. 

17 of the active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville. 6 are in Lanark. 

Two people are in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit. 

