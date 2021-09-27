Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark over the weekend

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark over the weekend.

One new case was reported in the 24 hours before the report was released. Six cases were added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases in the region remains at 16.

The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville (UCLG).

Five cases are in UCLG Central. Four cases are in UCLG East.

Six cases of COVID-19 are in the Lanark region. Five of them are in Lanark East. One of them is in Lanark West.

One case is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

Three people are in hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.