Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the area on Tuesday.
Known active cases in the region is at 224.
An updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks in the area is expected to be released on Thursday.
70 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 70 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
Man arrested after allegedly smashing intercom system at downtown apartment buildingKingston Police say they made an arrest after a man was alleged to have caused a disturbance and resisted arrest at a downtown apartment building.
Man charged with breach of release conditions in Pikwakanagan First NationThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges related to a breach of release conditions.
Break and Enter at church in Bonnechere ValleyThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a break and enter in Bonnechere Valley.
Storefront windows smashed at Kensington PlazaBrockville Police received a report on Valentine's Day at around 9 a.m. of a man who was irate and banging on store windows at the Kensington Plaza.
'Messy mix of wintry weather' expected in the region starting todayEnvironment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region calling for a "messy mix of wintry weather" starting this afternoon.
NDSS switches to virtual learning Wednesday due to power failureAll classes at Napanee District Secondary School are pivoting to online learning today, due to a power failure at the school that has impacted the heating system.
Watershed Conditions Statement issued by Cataraqui ConservationCataraqui Conservation has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement advising of a strong storm system that is forecast to bring above zero temperatures and rainfall to the region between Wednesday, Feb. 16 and Thursday, Feb. 17.