iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the area on Tuesday. 

Known active cases in the region is at 224. 

An updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks in the area is expected to be released on Thursday. 

12

Check out the latest Songs