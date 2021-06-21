iHeartRadio
Seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in KFL&A

COVID-19

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting a total of seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. 

We are expected to receive more updated COVID-19 numbers from the health unit today. 

As of Friday, there were two known active cases in the region. 

Two people were in hospital with the virus, one of them was in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator. 

