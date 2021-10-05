Seven new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A
Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region since Friday.
One variant of concern from a previously confirmed case was also identified.
The number of known active cases in the region saw a decrease, it's now at 35.
There is one new ICU hospitalization in the area. They are the lone person in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, nearly 88 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 83 per cent have two doses.
