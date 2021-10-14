Seven new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A
Seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
Four of them are outbreak-related.
Two previously reported cases were removed.
The number of known active cases saw an increase, it's now at 41.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, nearly 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 84 per cent are fully vaccinated.
7 new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA:— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) October 13, 2021
F 60s, close contact
F 60s outbreak related (OB)
M 30s, OB
M 40s, under investigation (UI)
M 40s OB
M 60s, OB
M 60s, UI
1 resolved case
2 previously reported cases removed from dashboard
41 active cases
HCW identified in previously reported case pic.twitter.com/Fx9DiUzkLu