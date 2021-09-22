Seven new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region
Seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
The number of known active cases did see an increase, it's now at 34.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, over 86 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 81 per cent have both doses.
7 new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA:— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) September 21, 2021
2 F under 10, close contact (CC)
F 10 to 17, CC
F 50s, under investigation (UI)
M 30s, UI
M 50s, CC
M 60s, under investigation
4 cases have resolved
34 active cases. pic.twitter.com/EGvnMmhGsX