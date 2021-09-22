iHeartRadio
21°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Seven new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region

covid 19

Seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region. 

The number of known active cases did see an increase, it's now at 34. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, over 86 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 81 per cent have both doses. 

 

12

Check out the latest Songs