Seven new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region
The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Known active cases have gone down, it's now at 31.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, nearly 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 85 per cent have two doses.
7 new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA today— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) October 20, 2021
Our number of active cases is down to 31. pic.twitter.com/nkdoWvLCV8
