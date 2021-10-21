iHeartRadio
15°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Seven new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region

COVID-19(3)

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 

Known active cases have gone down, it's now at 31. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, nearly 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 85 per cent have two doses. 

12

Check out the latest Songs