Seven new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

One new case was reported 24 hours before the report was released. Six cases were added from the previous days.

Known active cases of COVID-19 went up, it's now at 26.

Of the known active cases, 15 are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville. 11 are in Lanark.

One new hospitalization is also being reported. There are now three people in the hospital with the virus. One of them is in the intensive care unit.