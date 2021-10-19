Seven new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County over the weekend.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 12.
As of the latest case summary update, two people are in the hospital with the virus, one of them is in the intensive care unit.
A new update is expected to be released on Thursday.
