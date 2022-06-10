Seven new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reporting seven new COVID-19 cases in the region.
The number of known active cases is at 40.
In the latest case summary update released on Thursday, RCDHU says four people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.
There are two active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. One at a hospital and one at a retirement home.
82 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 82 new COVID-19 cases in the last week.
Brockville General Hospital continuing mandatory masking policyMasks will continue to be mandatory at the Brockville General Hospital after Ontario lifts its mask mandate this weekend.
KHSC maintaining mandatory masking policyMasks will continue to be mandatory at all facilities under the Kingston Health Sciences Centre after Ontario lifts its mask mandate this weekend.
Guided tours of Kingston City Hall National Historic Site begins todayGuided tours of the Kingston City Hall National Historic Site begin today.
Pembroke Regional Hospital maintaining mandatory mask policyMasks will continue to be mandatory at the Pembroke Regional Hospital after Ontario lifts its mask mandate this weekend.
More public education needed on intimate partner violence, Borutski inquest hearsAn expert on research into violence against women is telling a coroner's inquest there needs to be more education on intimate partner violence in Ontario.
Darryl Sittler announced for 2nd Annual Gord Brown Memorial Golf TournamentThe YMCA of Eastern Ontario and United Way Leeds & Grenville have announced that NHL legend Darryl Sittler will be a part of the 2nd Annual Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament.
Kingston Police looking to locate two stolen guitarsKingston Police are asking for the public's help locating two guitars that were stolen during a break and enter back in December 2021.
Summer Company program launches in BrockvilleThe Leeds Grenville Small Business Centre has launched its annual Summer Company program.