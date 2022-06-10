iHeartRadio
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reporting seven new COVID-19 cases in the region. 

The number of known active cases is at 40. 

In the latest case summary update released on Thursday, RCDHU says four people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit. 

There are two active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. One at a hospital and one at a retirement home. 

