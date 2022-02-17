Seven people arrested after drug bust on Park St.
Seven people have been arrested after a drug raid on Park St.
Kingston Police executed the drug search warrant at a building on Park St. on Feb. 10th.
Police say seven people were located inside the building.
Drug Enforcement Officers say they found cocaine, crystal meth, hydromorphone pills, Canadian currency, a loaded Glock pistol with 10 rounds, and more evidence of drug trafficking.
Two of the people charged are young offenders from Oshawa, Ont.
The following face the following charges:
Two Young Persons - Oshawa
- Possess loaded firearm.
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone.
- Possess proceeds of crime.
Tracy WHALEN - 44 years of age - Kingston
- Possess loaded firearm.
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone.
- Possess proceeds of crime.
Melissa CALBURY - 26 years of age - Kingston
- Possess loaded firearm.
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone.
- Possess proceeds of crime.
Roy LINDO - 54 years of age - Kingston
- Possess loaded firearm.
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone.
- Possess proceeds of crime.
Paul AMARAL - 38 years of age - Kingston
- Possess loaded firearm.
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone.
- Possess proceeds of crime.
James REDDEN - 40 years of age - Kingston
- Possess loaded firearm.
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone.
- Possess proceeds of crime.
All those located in the building were charged and held pending a bail hearing.