Several arrests made as Kingston Police respond to in-progress break and enter

Police in Kingston made several quick arrests recently, in connection to an attempted break-and-enter. Police explain that on July 19th, 2023 around 5:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to a break-and-enter that was in progress at a commercial facility near Centennial Drive and Princess Drive.

Police say the suspects had cut a hole through the fence, however before they were able to steal any property, they were forced to flee from responding officers.

Two of the suspects were spotted trying to get away through very tall grass in a nearby field according to police. Officers then searched the field and quickly apprehended two females. The third suspect, the son of one of the arrested females, was caught shortly afterwards at a nearby hotel.

The suspects were identified as those responsible for two other recent break-and-enters at the same location, one on July 17th and one on July 18th.

A 47-year-old female, her son, a 25-year-old male, and an accomplice, a 28-year-old female, were jointly charged with 3 counts of Break and Enter, 3 counts of Mischief, and 3 counts of Theft. Police say all three were held to attend a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray