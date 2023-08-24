Several local residents charged driving impaired in Prince Edward County

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have investigated several impaired-related occurrences over a few days in the local community.

The first incident took place on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023. Officers received a call just before 7:00 a.m. about a collision on Lake Street in Picton. Officers spoke to the driver and an approved screening device was administered. As a result, the driver, 69-year-old James Munday from Prince Edward County was arrested and transported to detachment for further testing. The driver was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Dangerous operation

Then, two days later on August 19th, shortly after 7:00 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 62. The driver, 29-year-old Luis Miranda Cotom from Belleville was tested and subsequently charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Speeding

Finally, one day after on August 20th, 2023 around 2:30 a.m. officers reacted to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on McFarland Court in Picton. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with the driver. The investigation led to the arrest of 29-year-old Adam Lasher from Napanee, who now faces the following charges:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Careless driving

All three drivers were released from custody with future court dates. OPP also suspended each of their driver's licences and their vehicles were impounded.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray