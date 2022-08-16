Several packages of contraband seized in Millhaven institution

Millhaven Institution seized multiple packages of illegal drugs after they showed up on the doorstep of a maximum security federal corrections facility on August 9th.

The items seized included three grams of tobacco, 24 grams of hash, 15 grams of shatter (cannabis concentrate), and nine grams of methamphetamine.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions; including, ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors

Anyone with drug-related information is asked to call the toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784. The number helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

- With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink